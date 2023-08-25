MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace struggles to contain smile while discussing violent conditions of Fulton County jail

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace eagerly touted former President Donald Trump traveling to a violent Atlanta jail for his booking, appearing to stifle a smile Thursday as she recounted the facility is known for stabbings and fatalities.

Trump reported to the Fulton County jail to be booked following an indictment from District Attorney Fani Willis over alleged 2020 election interference in the state.

"Just a few minutes ago, Donald Trump, the disgraced ex-president, the frontrunner for the Republican nominee for president, four times indicted, departed his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He’s en route to Fulton County, Georgia," Wallace explained to viewers while footage ran of Trump’s motorcade heading to Newark's airport.

The left-wing host – a former Republican flack who has done a political heel turn over the past decade – then detailed the conditions of the jail Trump would soon be reporting to, particularly its reputation for violence.

"He will surrender himself for processing at an overcrowded jail with a reputation for violence and neglect. A jail that is accustomed to holding defendants facing charges up to and including violent crimes, where stabbings are frequent," Wallace emphasized.

She went on to highlight recent murders in the jail: "And actually three people have lost their lives over the last month."

"That jail is where the disgraced ex-president of these United States is heading right now," Wallace concluded, appearing to chuckle slightly and smirk.

Wallace, one of the faces of the network's political coverage, is one of the network's most rabidly anti-Republican hosts. An enthusiastic proponent of Russiagate, she's compared GOP governors to child rapists, accused the Trump administration of "exterminating Latinos," called herself an Anthony Fauci "groupie," and once openly wondered why a reporter didn't go up and "wring [the] neck" of then-Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The clip caught some attention from conservatives online.

"Nicolle Wallace literally has to stifle a laugh as she remarks that Trump is heading to a jail where three people have died over the last month. Everyone at MSNBC is a ghoul," conservative NewsBusters media analyst Bill D'Agostino wrote on X.

In exclusive comments to Fox News Digital Thursday night, Trump described how having his mugshot taken at the jail was "not a comfortable feeling—especially when you’ve done nothing wrong."

"They insisted on a mugshot and I agreed to do that," he said. "This is the only time I’ve ever taken a mugshot."

During Wednesday night’s first Republican presidential primary debate, where Trump was not in attendance, several of the former president’s fellow candidates pledged to support the GOP frontrunner even if he were to be convicted of a crime.

