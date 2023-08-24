Trump's booking height and weight sets social media ablaze: 'Wait, what?'

Former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday night and his booking information set social media ablaze as users chimed in on the details.

Trump was booked shortly before 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night on the indictment stemming from his alleged actions to contest the 2020 presidential election and he was listed as 6’3’’ 215 pounds with "blonde or strawberry" hair and blue eyes.

The president's height and weight was pre-reported before he arrived at the jail.

Trump's measurements spurred a variety of reactions on social media.

"6’3 215," Trump operative Alex Bruesewitz tweeted. "Absolute elite athlete. Trump 2024."

TRUMP BOOKED AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER CHARGES STEMMING FROM 2020 ELECTION PROBE

"Wait, what?" CNN host Jake Tapper said when Trump’s height and weight were released.

MEADOWS MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER TURNING HIMSELF IN FOR TRUMP-GEORGIA CASE STEMMING FROM 2020 PROBE

Trump's weight was listed as 239 pounds in his 2018 physical examination by then-White House Physician Ronnie Jackson, who now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives.

ABC News reported that Trump’s height and weight were "pre-reported" to speed up the booking process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report

