POLITICS

Trump's booking height and weight sets social media ablaze: 'Wait, what?'

Trump was booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Trump turns himself in at Georgia jail Video

Trump turns himself in at Georgia jail

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas has the latest on former President Donald Trump turning himself in to the Fulton County Jail on charges related to the 2020 Georgia election case on The Ingraham Angle.

Former President Donald Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday night and his booking information set social media ablaze as users chimed in on the details.

Trump was booked shortly before 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday night on the indictment stemming from his alleged actions to contest the 2020 presidential election and he was listed as 6’3’’ 215 pounds with "blonde or strawberry" hair and blue eyes.

The president's height and weight was pre-reported before he arrived at the jail. 

Trump's measurements spurred a variety of reactions on social media. 

"6’3 215," Trump operative Alex Bruesewitz tweeted. "Absolute elite athlete. Trump 2024."

TRUMP BOOKED AT FULTON COUNTY JAIL AFTER CHARGES STEMMING FROM 2020 ELECTION PROBE

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump offered Fox News Digital an exclusive reaction. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"Wait, what?" CNN host Jake Tapper said when Trump’s height and weight were released.

MEADOWS MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER TURNING HIMSELF IN FOR TRUMP-GEORGIA CASE STEMMING FROM 2020 PROBE

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis talks about Trump indictment

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, center, speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta. Donald Trump and several allies have been indicted in Georgia over efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Trump's weight was listed as 239 pounds in his 2018 physical examination by then-White House Physician Ronnie Jackson, who now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives.

ABC News reported that Trump’s height and weight were "pre-reported" to speed up the booking process.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage during an organizing event at Fervent Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas.  ((Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

