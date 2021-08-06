MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: ‘If kids aren’t in school, it’s because Republicans didn’t get vaccinated’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace declared Thursday that Republicans are to blame if children don’t return to in-person learning at the start of the upcoming school year.

The ex-GOP flack-turned-MSNBC host echoed the Biden administration during a "Deadline: White House" discussion about COVID surging as America’s children return to school. Real Clear Politics columnist A.B. Stoddard suggested the Biden administration needs to ensure kids return to in-person learning so Republicans aren’t able to score political points over the issue.

"This White House and this administration and the Democratic Party, I think, is going to get pummeled if we end up in a situation where people are back mostly online and Republicans are blaming the Biden administration for the state of mental decline of the nation’s children," Stoddard said.

Wallace, one of the most fanatically anti-GOP voices on MSNBC, chimed in, saying she wanted to "put a pin in the idea" that Republicans would be able to blame the Biden administration if children don’t return to school.

"If kids aren’t in school, it’s because Republicans didn’t get vaccinated and Republican governors stood in the way of mask mandates that would make it possible," Wallace said.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has been ripped for months for appearing to flip flop on the reopening of schools. She's claimed that she and her union have always pushed for the return of in-person instruction. Unearthed correspondence between AFT and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the union leaned on the agency to slow walk the reopening of schools.

The CDC was prepared to allow in-person learning regardless of transmission rates, but at the suggestion of the union, the guidelines were adjusted to include a provision that said, "In the event of high community-transmission results from a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, a new update of these guidelines may be necessary."

Fox News’ Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.