MSNBC's Joy Reid calls the NFL a 'modern day gladiator spectacle' after Hamlin's heart attack

MSNBC's Joy Reid criticized professional football for being a violent sport in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Damar collapsed during a game Monday after being hit hard in the chest.

"We're following the latest on the terrifying moment that unfolded during last night's Monday night football game. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending the night in intensive care," Reid said on Tuesday night's "The Reidout."

"Hamlin collapsed on the field after attempting a tackle early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills said he suffered a cardiac arrest," she continued.

Reid described the incident as, "yet another tragic reminder of the inherent violence of the sport and the humanity of the young men who put their health and safety on the line for the NFL's modern day gladiator spectacle."

The NFL has previously been criticized for its handling of players' injuries and on field incidents. The Dolphins were criticized regarding adherence to concussion protocols this past fall after one of their players suffered head and neck injuries during a game.

Hamlin's uncle said the 24-year-old is showing signs of improvement. After the incident, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, their opposing team, united in prayer on the field.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the two teams will not resume their game this week.