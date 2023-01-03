Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Joy Reid calls the NFL a 'modern day gladiator spectacle' after Hamlin's heart attack

Reid claimed NFL players 'put their health and safety on the line' participating in the sport

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
MSNBC host Joy Reid criticized football as a violent sport in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.

MSNBC's Joy Reid criticized professional football for being a violent sport in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. Damar collapsed during a game Monday after being hit hard in the chest.

"We're following the latest on the terrifying moment that unfolded during last night's Monday night football game. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending the night in intensive care," Reid said on Tuesday night's "The Reidout."

"Hamlin collapsed on the field after attempting a tackle early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills said he suffered a cardiac arrest," she continued.

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN IS SHOWING SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT, UNCLE SAYS

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. The game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Reid described the incident as, "yet another tragic reminder of the inherent violence of the sport and the humanity of the young men who put their health and safety on the line for the NFL's modern day gladiator spectacle."

The NFL has previously been criticized for its handling of players' injuries and on field incidents. The Dolphins were criticized regarding adherence to concussion protocols this past fall after one of their players suffered head and neck injuries during a game.

ESPN ANALYST PRAYS FOR BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN DURING LIVE BROADCAST

Hamlin's uncle said the 24-year-old is showing signs of improvement. After the incident, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, their opposing team, united in prayer on the field.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the two teams will not resume their game this week.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 