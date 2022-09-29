Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Tua Tagovailoa's hospitalization sparks support from NFL world, criticism over handling of last week's injury

Current and former NFL players were really unhappy with the Dolphins

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There was a scary moment in the Miami Dolphins-Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night game, as Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to the hospital with head and neck injuries.

Tagovailoa seemed visibly shaken up after he was sacked, looking like he froze up at one point - the Dolphins said he does have movement in all extremities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. 

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The NFL world was quick to send the third-year quarterback positive vibes as he was taken away in an ambulance.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defender Ryan Shazier's career ended in Cincinnati after he tried tackling a Bengal - he suffered a spinal contusion that temporarily left him a paraplegic.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA CARTED OFF FIELD AFTER SCARY TACKLE

He was one of the first to hit Twitter with a message for Tagovailoa.

There were also many people calling out the NFL due to Tagovailoa's scary incident in Week 3,

The QB hit his head on the turf and wobbled while trying to walk it off - but he said he suffered a hyperextended back, leading to the fall

However, the fall on Sunday was enough for the NFLPA to probe an investigation on the protocols that the Dolphins said were "happy to comply" with.

Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins after an injury during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Andy Lyons/Getty Image)

NFL SAYS THERE IS 'EVERY INDICATION' DOLPHINS FOLLOWED CONCUSSION PROTOCOL WITH TUA TAGOVAILOA

Earlier this week, NFL senior vice president Jeff Miller said there was "every indication" Tagovailoa did indeed pass protocol in its update on the review.

But lots of people aren't buying that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tagovailoa left for the hospital conscious.