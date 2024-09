One day after another assassination attempt against former President Trump, MSNBC’s Joy Reid accused Republicans of being the ones guilty of "actual violence."

Reid opened her show attacking Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance for stoking "literal terrorism" by spreading unverified allegations about Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

When speaking with David Rothkopf from the Daily Beast, she further argued how it was MAGA Republicans who instigated more violence, citing multiple bomb threats against Springfield in recent days.

"The irony of it is the actual violence we’re seeing comes much more disproportionately from MAGA themselves, whether it’s January 6, whether it’s them threatening election workers, whether it’s the bomb threats coming in to schools in Springfield. The violence is coming from them, from their own supporters, yet they try to portray Haitian immigrants as the people to fear," Reid said.

Hours before the show, however, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine revealed at a news conference that at least 33 bomb threats have been found to be hoaxes coming from overseas.

"I want to say to the parents in Springfield, these threats have all been hoaxes. None of them have panned out. We have people, unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is one more opportunity to mess with the United States, and they're continuing to do that," DeWine said. "We cannot let the bad guys win. Our schools must remain open."

Though Reid frequently accused conservatives of practicing "stochastic terrorism" based on their accusations, she did not reference any liberal rhetoric that could have inspired the second Trump assassination attempt in two months. Trump is frequently portrayed as a threat to democracy and the country's future by his opponents.

She instead attacked Trump for blaming Democrats’ "highly inflammatory language" and refusing to change his "rhetoric."

"He has now blamed Biden and Harris rhetoric for the latest assassination attempt, saying he will save the country. That is his reaction to what’s happened to him. The same way he did when he was shot at in Pennsylvania even though that person was also a supporter of his and a Republican. And his allies, people like Elon Musk, are supposedly joking, no one is trying to assassinate Biden and Kamala Harris, which he then called a joke," Reid said.

Contrary to Reid's remarks about attempted Trump assassin Thomas Crooks being a "supporter" of the former president, Crooks was a registered Republican but also once donated to ActBlue, a pro-Democratic fundraising platform.

Reid continued, "This is the kind of rhetoric that we’re seeing, and Donald Trump made what I guess one could call a joking ‘I hate Taylor Swift’ post, which we know will subject her to violent threats, because when he posts things like that, the violent threats follow. So this person, Donald Trump, despite being a victim of attempted gun violence, he ain’t changing his rhetoric."

Multiple other media outlets have attempted to link Trump’s rhetoric to his assassination attempt.