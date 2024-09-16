Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's failed assassination attempt: Authorities give security update for 1st rally in aftermath

Trump to rally voters at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Beefed up security protocols for Trump's first rally after second assassination bid Video

WATCH LIVE: Beefed up security protocols for Trump's first rally after second assassination bid

Nassau County leaders share their safety plans for former President Trump’s first rally since the second assassination attempt.

Authorities in a suburban New York county that will host President Trump's first campaign rally since he survived a second assassination attempt are delivering a security briefing as they prepare for the 2024 Republican candidate's arrival.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder sought to reassure voters of their security measures at a news briefing ahead of the event.

Trump will rally supporters at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday evening – just days after the U.S. Secret Service opened fire on an armed man who pointed a rifle at him from the perimeter of his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SUSPECT LAUGHS, SMILES DURING FIRST COURT APPEARANCE IN FLORIDA

Alleged would-be Trump assassin, Ryan Routh moments after arrest

Ryan Routh is accused of aiming an SKS-style rifle at former President Trump while he was golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. It is being investigated as a second assassination attempt on Trump. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

The suspect in that case, Ryan Wesley Routh, made his first appearance in federal court earlier Monday. He is facing federal charges of felony possession of a firearm and possessing a gun with its serial number defaced.

More charges could be likely as the investigation continues.

On July 13, another gunman opened fire at the Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania

WITNESS SAW TRUMP ASSASSINATION SUSPECT FLEE BUSHES, TOOK PHOTO OF GETAWAY CAR

Trump with blood on his face after assassination attempt

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face as Secret Service agents rush him off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, killed a 50-year-old father of two named Corey Comperatore, critically wounded David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, according to authorities.

He struck the former president in his right ear.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks to the media regarding ongoing pro-Palestine protests outside of Columbia University

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman speaks to the media on April 22, 2024. (Peter Gerber)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Counter-snipers returned fire and killed him, but the security lapse that allowed him to climb onto a rooftop with a clear line of sight to the former president prompted multiple investigations and a shakeup at the top ranks of the Secret Service.