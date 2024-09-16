Donald Trump's failed assassination attempt: Authorities give security update for 1st rally in aftermath

Authorities in a suburban New York county that will host President Trump's first campaign rally since he survived a second assassination attempt are delivering a security briefing as they prepare for the 2024 Republican candidate's arrival.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder sought to reassure voters of their security measures at a news briefing ahead of the event.

Trump will rally supporters at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday evening – just days after the U.S. Secret Service opened fire on an armed man who pointed a rifle at him from the perimeter of his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The suspect in that case, Ryan Wesley Routh, made his first appearance in federal court earlier Monday. He is facing federal charges of felony possession of a firearm and possessing a gun with its serial number defaced.

More charges could be likely as the investigation continues.

On July 13, another gunman opened fire at the Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, killed a 50-year-old father of two named Corey Comperatore , critically wounded David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, according to authorities.

He struck the former president in his right ear.

Counter-snipers returned fire and killed him, but the security lapse that allowed him to climb onto a rooftop with a clear line of sight to the former president prompted multiple investigations and a shakeup at the top ranks of the Secret Service.