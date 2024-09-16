Top Ohio newspaper runs letter to editor saying Trump brought assassination attempts on himself

One of Ohio's most prominent newspapers published a letter to the editor blaming former President Trump for the assassination attempts that have occurred against him, saying he "brings a lot of this stuff on himself."

Cincinnatti's The Enquirer, part of the Gannett-owned USA Today Network of newspapers, ran a letter penned by a woman from the suburb of Sharonville.

"There is no place in politics for violence. That said, the former president, Donald Trump, brings a lot of this stuff on himself," the Sharonville resident wrote in her letter." When he continues to push lies about legal immigrants like the ones in Springfield, Ohio; when he continues to insist he was not the loser of the 2020 election; when he continues to spout how he wants to use our military to ‘round up’ and deport immigrants who are not White from this country, he brings the crazies out, and one of those crazies tries to shoot him."

The woman then suggested that the costs and resources to put up the Secret Service at Trump's properties are a factor in the near misses on the former president's life.

"One thing Trump can do to reduce the chance that one of these crazies will attempt to assassinate him is to stop charging the American people thousands of dollars per night for his Secret Service protectors to stay at his Trump-owned properties, as reported by NPR and other news outlets. (I am sure each agent has their own room, too.)" the woman said. "Those excess monies can then be used to put more Secret Service agents on his protection detail. Otherwise, why should the American people continue to put out extra millions for protection that is only needed because the former president can't keep from lying and bringing these issues on himself?"

An editor's note was placed on the top of the piece reading "The opinion expressed in this piece reflects that of the writer. Gannett and the USA TODAY Network do not condone or endorse violence of any kind."

Gannett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The Enquirer isn't the only news outlet to suggest Trump isn't blameless for the assassination attempts. On Sunday, NBC's Lester Holt similarly appeared to link the foiled plot at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course in Florida to his "increasingly fierce rhetoric."

"Today's apparent assassination attempt comes amid increasingly fierce rhetoric on the campaign trail. Mr. Trump, his running mate JD Vance, continue to make baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. This weekend, there were new bomb threats in that town," Holt told viewers.