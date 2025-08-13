MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough admits ‘so many’ Democrats are secretly cheering Trump’s DC crime crackdown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough admitted on Wednesday that many Democrats are secretly cheering on President Donald Trump’s federalization of D.C.’s police force in order to crack down on crime.

"So many people have been calling me over the past couple days, going, ‘You know, like, Washington should have gotten involved years ago. This place is dangerous, it’s a mess, it’s a wreck and whatever,’ and then they’ll go on Twitter and go, ‘This is the worst outrage out of all time,’" Scarborough said on "Morning Joe."

"Which I understand, it’s like, people need to express their concerns about Donald Trump going too far," he added. "We saw what happened going back to 2020 with the National Guard, certainly can’t have any repeat of that. Don’t want the federalization of the entire city. But man, I don’t care what the crime statistics say. Crime has been a problem in this city for 32 years."

On Monday, Trump announced that he would be taking control of D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, and deploying National Guard troops to the nation's capital.

Scarborough then mentioned his own personal experience to explain why he is concerned as well.

"I’ve been living inside and outside of this city, it’s just — you know, even now, Mika and I were talking to somebody who lives in the city," Scarborough said. "These are all Democrats who said, ‘You know, our friends won’t walk more than three blocks in D.C. at night.’ Complete opposite of New York City, where I’ll walk 40, 50 blocks at night and not think twice about it in New York City, in Midtown, Downtown."

He then said that he thinks New York City is safer than Washington, D.C.

"I mean, New York is a safe, safe place. Washington, D.C., man, it’s door to door," Scarborough said. "I mean, I go onto those, you know me, I love riding the bikes around. I’ll ride around, and I go door to door. I don’t slow down. It’s very dangerous there. Glad the crime rates are going down, but there is no sense of security for people who have been living in that city for 30, 40 years."

Many Democrats have been dismissive of Trump’s charge to crack down on crime in D.C., and have argued that crime in the capitol city is at a 30-year low.