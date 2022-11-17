MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump.

After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a press conference Thursday that they would be further investigating the extent of President Biden’s involvement with his son Hunter’s business dealings.

"The Mehdi Hasan Show" host attacked the investigation into the Biden family because, he claimed, House Democrats "didn’t do this for the Trump family," while also appearing to take a swipe at outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Be as mad as you like about House Republicans kicking off day one after winning the House with a massive investigation into the Biden family but also ask yourself why House Democrats didn’t do this for *the Trump family*. Ask yourself this on the day Pelosi is retiring btw," Hasan tweeted.

Many Twitter users responded that Trump and his family had, in fact, been investigated by House Democrats along with several other agencies.

Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm wrote, "You could ‘ask yourself why’ or you could do a quick internet search to discover that House Democrats DID this for the Trump family. If only there was a group of people who’s job it was to report such facts to the people…once again fake news proving they are enemy of the people."

"They did, stupid," Substack writer Jim Treacher tweeted.

"Democrats elected an AG in NY on investigating Trump. They investigate[ed] Trump non-stop on Congress as well," YouTube personality Sean Fitzgerald wrote.

"Clown Alert," Strategist Yossi Gestetner posted along with a screencap of a 2019 ABC News article about House Democrats subpoenaing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

"Uh, Mehdi? The Democrats most certainly investigated Trump's family. Just like today, it was the first thing they embarked on after gaining power after the 2018 midterms. Sorry you missed it all..." Townhall.com columnist Brad Slager tweeted, along with four headlines proving his point.

Some liberal Twitter users accepted the premise of Hasan’s tweet, with New York State Senator Alexandra Braggi responding, "Because all the Dems who would be as savage as Republicans, are told to sit down cause ya know, we’re ‘difficult.’"

"Because it's very stupid and Pelosi has way better political instincts than that?" The Intelligencer writer Benjamin Hart replied.

"Not unfair to ask. Especially since the trump family put their offspring in political positions and they had a lot of influence on things they shouldn’t have," New York State Assemblyman Yuh-Line Niou tweeted.

Ever since Trump’s election in 2016, various organizations and agencies, including House Committees led by Democrats, launched investigations or probes into Trump but this also extended to Trump’s family members.

In 2018, House Oversight Committee Democrats announced a probe into his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, over their use of private email accounts for official White House business. They were subpoenaed the following year. The Oversight Committee also investigated the couple's security clearances.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings and his infamous laptop has been frequently ignored or downplayed by media pundits. Prior to the 2020 presidential election, Twitter and Facebook notably suppressed a story from the New York Post that revealed Hunter Biden’s laptop was recovered in a Delaware shop.

President Biden’s son has also been under FBI investigation since 2018 with news emerging in October that there could be enough evidence to officially charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes.