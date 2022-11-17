Liberal journalists melt down over Republicans winning House, claim ‘illegal’ gerrymandering to blame

Liberal journalists reacted to the GOP taking control of the House of Representatives by blaming their victories on gerrymandering and predicting that Republicans would quickly cause chaos in the lower chamber of Congress.

The GOP has now won 218 seats after The Associated Press projected that Republican Mike Garcia will win re-election in California's 27th Congressional District, securing a majority when the 118th U.S. Congress convenes in January.

Hours after the projection, MSNBC opinion columnist Jessica Levinson penned a piece which claimed that Republicans taking the House was the result of the Supreme Court and gerrymanding, not the people.

NANCY PELOSI WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AS LEADER OF THE HOUSE DEMOCRATS

"It’s important to understand how we got here," Levinson wrote. "Specifically, the fact that one major Supreme Court case and two shadow docket orders almost certainly allowed the Republican Party to gerrymander its way into this victory."

Levinson detailed her hypothesis, asserting that the Supreme Court prevented the addition of new congressional districts, instead reinforcing "illegal racial gerrymanders" that allegedly diluted the rights of minority voters.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan also reacted to news of the inevitable Republican majority, calling the news both "astonishing" and "shocking."

"Less than two years since over 100 House Republicans voted to overturn the 2020 election, even after a violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, the GOP paid no major penalty and managed to reclaim control of the House of Representatives today. Astonishing. Shocking," he tweeted.

FREEDOM CAUCUS DEMANDING MCCARTHY CEDE SOME POWER AS PRICE FOR SUPPORT

Hasan later mocked Republicans while reacting to a tweet from AP Congressional Reporter Farnoush Amiri, who revealed that Republicans had set up an investigation into Hunter Biden as part of their oversight agenda.

"But, but, I was told the American people were most concerned about gas prices and that was what they were voting on and that the *Republicans* would solve that problem for them? Was it a lie? Say it ain’t so!" Hasan responded to the news.

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair’s Molly Jong-Fast released an article titled "House of Horrors: The Marjorie Taylor Green Congress Is Upon Us."

The piece described Kevin McCarthy as a "cowardly sycophant," referred to the new GOP House as "the land of misfit toys," and predicted investigations into nearly every Democrat, from Vice President Kamala Harris to Nancy Pelosi’ third cousin once removed.

REPUBLICANS ARE PLANNING TO BATTLE BIDEN'S 'RADICAL' GREEN AGENDA WITH HOUSE CONTROL: 'KEEP ENERGY COSTS LOW'

Left-wing podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen reacted to an AP piece titled "GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda."

Cohen replied, "There’s…no agenda. That’s literally why they lost."

The American Independent Senior Writer Oliver Willis said that House Republicans were poised to go "full Alex Jones" with their new majority.

"House Republicans are going to go full Alex Jones and I am preemptively begging Democrats to point this out for two years and not spend the entire time talking about deficits and ‘kitchen table issues," he tweeted.