MSNBC shows entire panel of Arab-American voters refusing to back Harris: ‘I don’t feel safe right now’

MSNBC showed a panel of Arab-American voters declaring their refusal to support Vice President Kamala Harris, with one saying she would vote for former President Trump instead.

NBC news correspondent Yasmin Vossoughian spoke to MSNBC host Katy Tur about how many Arab-Americans feel that Harris is in lockstep with President Biden when it comes to America’s support of Israel and its military action in the Middle East. Vossoughian went on to show her conversation with Lebanese-American voters in Dearborn, Michigan.

"Who is voting for Donald Trump in ’24?" the news correspondent asked the panel, causing one young woman to raise her hand and then a man to reply "It’s possible. It’s definitely not Bide-uh-Harris, that’s for sure."

Vossoughian proceeded to ask, "Who is voting for Kamala Harris here?" to which there was no response. "Absolutely no?"

KAMALA HARRIS' SUPPORT WITH ARAB AND MUSLIM COMMUNITIES IN MICHIGAN IS 'TENUOUS': DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST

"No," a man replied. "Not possible."

"There’s nothing she can do or say for us to change our mind," a woman answered.

"Who is voting third party in 2024?" Vossoughian went on to ask, causing 3 of the four panelists to raise their hands.

"So, Jill Stein?" she asked, to which a woman nodded in affirmation.

"It's also a possibility that some of us will just abstain from voting altogether" a man replied. "But we do know that’s not the best political strategy, you know."

"Why are you voting for Donald Trump?" Vossoughian asked the young woman who said she would support him.

"Because my main goal is to get someone who is actively funding a genocide out of office," the young woman replied, later confirming the nature of her vote was "against Kamala Harris."

Vossoughian pressed her, arguing, "Donald Trump has said he will reinstate the Muslim ban."

To which the young woman responded with skepticism, saying, "He said that last time."

MICHAEL MOORE URGES VP KAMALA HARRIS TO APPEAL TO ARAB AMERICANS OVER ‘SERIOUS CONCERNS’ ABOUT LOSING MICHIGAN

When asked about a claim Trump wants Netanyahu to "finish the job," she doubled down on the idea that Trump is more bark than bite when it comes to policy, but is a better guarantor of safety.

"Donald Trump said a lot of things his first time around that terrified me," the young woman said. "The campaign that the Democrats ran was that Donald Trump hates us. I felt safe around the country when Trump was in office. I don’t feel safe right now with Kamala in office. That speaks more."

One man contested that Trump is "bad news" for the country and that he would not support him with a protest vote. Vossoughian observed that some say that voting Jill Stein, functionally, may as well be a vote for Trump.

"That’s a moral decision I’m going to make, that I cannot put a vote behind a man that obviously has nefarious intent."

Green Party candidate Jill Stein has been making gains with Muslim voters, leading Harris in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin, according to a recent survey by the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR).

"These new survey findings make it clear that American Muslim voters have the potential to determine the outcomes in several key battleground states and that they are still up for grabs in the 2024 election," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign and did not receive an immediate reply.