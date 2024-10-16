Michael Moore urges VP Kamala Harris to appeal to Arab Americans over ‘serious concerns’ about losing Michigan

Liberal filmmaker and activist Michael Moore penned a "plea" to Vice President Kamala Harris, blasting her "lack of action… lack of a plan" when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war that he feels could cost the Democratic nominee a win in the battleground state of Michigan.

"Those of us from Michigan have serious concerns about you possibly losing Michigan — and we just can’t let that happen. We fear you may not have the whole picture that we see here on the ground. This is why we are reaching out to you," Moore wrote in Substack.

The Michigan native wrote that the "war on Gaza has not only resulted in the deaths of 42,000+ civilians," using data that the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health has provided.

The Israel-Hamas war began when roughly 1,200 Israelis were massacred and 257 were kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas during the terror group’s invasion of the Jewish state in October 2023. Over the past year, many on the far-left have objected to the Biden-Harris administration’s support of Israel despite some conservatives suggesting the White House isn’t supportive enough.

"The grief over this is felt by the 200,000 to 300,000 Arab and/or Muslim Americans who live in Michigan. Many have either lost loved ones in Gaza or live with the daily fear that their families and friends still in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon are in a constant state of terror and in fear of losing their lives. It has profoundly affected them, our neighbors here in Michigan. And it will deeply affect this election on November 5," Moore wrote.

Moore noted that the Biden-Harris ticket won nearly 70% of Arab-American voters in Michigan in 2020.

"Since Israel’s invasion of Gaza a year ago, the Arab vote in Michigan for Joe Biden — and now you — has tanked," Moore wrote.

"That 70% support number in the polls has dropped to as low as 12% in one recent Michigan poll," he continued. "In a state that Hillary Clinton lost by just 2 votes per precinct in 2016, the loss of any of the 140,000 votes you received in 2020 could be catastrophic."

Moore said that polling suggests many Arab Americans in Michigan will simply sit out the presidential election if she doesn’t step up soon.

"Vice President Harris: Your perceived silence and lack of action, your lack of a plan, your continued repetition of the party line — ‘We are close to a ceasefire!’ — as if it’s just around the corner when we all know (because we all know Bibi) that that is not going to happen — rings hollow, and it has cost you an active base of support in Michigan," Moore wrote.

"They are dispirited, and they are demoralized by Trump barnstorming the state like a steamroller who, unlike our side, is not afraid to state clearly what he intends to do ‘on Day One,’" Moore continued. "There is no equivocating from Trump. No pulling his punch. No planting a symbolic pomegranate tree to honor the dead of October 7th while ignoring the slaughter of 17,000 innocent children. None of this points to us winning in Michigan."

Moore insisted "this disaster can be prevented" if Harris acts quickly and offered suggestions on how to win back the Arab Americans of Michigan.

He called for Harris to declare she would end the war in Gaza once elected, promise to "deliver all forms of humanitarian aid immediately," rebuild homes and hospitals in Gaza, announce that Israel will have to follow U.S. and international laws in order to receive aid, reassure Israel that the U.S. will continue to protect it, ensure all hostages in Gaza are returned to Israel and "all Palestinian political prisoners in Israel are to be returned to the Palestinian Territories" and ensure all Palestinians would be able to live in "their own Democracy."

"Now, please, let’s make sure you win by winning the state of Michigan! Let our Arab and Muslim neighbors hear that you are with them in standing for peace and for creating a new way," Moore wrote.

Moore never called for the destruction of the Hamas terror group, and never used the word "Hamas" in the plea to Harris.

Fox News' Power Rankings have moved Michigan into the toss-up column, with both parties making a strong play for Rust Belt voters. The race has tightened significantly, with voters split along generational and gender lines, according to an AARP poll conducted Oct. 2-8. In a head-to-head match-up, Trump leads Harris by just one point, 49%-48%.

Moore has ripped Democrats pushing Harris to the center, arguing that the VP's progressive policy positions on abortion, the environment, guns and jobs are actually in the mainstream. He previously warned Harris to not "move to the center" or it could backfire for Democrats.

"If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’" Moore warned in a post on Substack, that could "reduce or depress the vote."

