Kamala Harris’ support with Arab and Muslim communities in Michigan is ‘tenuous’: Democratic strategist

Political commentator and Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross warned that Vice President Harris is facing warning signs among Arab and Muslim communities, especially in key battleground states like Michigan.

"It‘s very tenuous at this point," Cross said of Harris' support among the Arab community on CNN Friday. "I think that what we saw over the summer and prior to that with the campus uprisings across the country, we heard from young people who are very concerned, but also saw that certain college presidents lost their jobs and we‘ve seen the community over and over again, specifically the uncommitted vote, call out where President Biden as well as Vice President Harris are on this issue."

Some Harris allies have also signaled concern at Harris' support in Michigan, with Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin telling donors that Harris is "underwater" with voters in Michigan, per audio obtained by Axios.

"I think that at this point there has to be especially a concern in Michigan because you have such a large population of Arab voters," she said.

"But in addition to that, we‘ve seen this really affect younger voters and their preferences as well," Cross continued, also advising Harris that she should "take a very clear stance on what will happen, how the U.S. will continue to move forward, are we in support of watching thousands of innocent Palestinians continue to die in this war?"

Some recent polls also indicate that former President Donald Trump may be closing in on Harris in the key battleground states of both Michigan and neighboring Wisconsin. Harris received 48% of support among likely Michigan voters in a New York Times/Siena College poll this week, while Trump garnered 47% support in the poll — effectively locking the pair in a tie well within the poll’s margin of error.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

