MSNBC's Rachel Maddow lands recurring role in 'Batwoman' TV series

Some of her critics might say Rachel Maddow is living in a fantasy world. Now. the liberal MSNBC host is officially entering one.

Maddow announced Friday she is branching out from behind the desk at her left-leaning network to dip her toe into some superhero drama. She'll have a role in the new TV series "Batwoman" on the CW. The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The host is set to play Vesper Fairchild, a "television and radio personality" who in the comic books had a romantic relationship with Bruce Wayne. However, Maddow herself will reportedly not "appear" on-screen but will have a presence in multiple episodes.

"Batwoman," which debuts this Sunday, marks the first superhero television series starring an openly gay character. Batwoman made her debut with DC Comics in 2006 as a wealthy heiress who becomes inspired by Batman to join the fight against crime in Gotham City.

UPCOMING NBC POLITICAL DRAMA ENLISTS CNN REPORTER DANA BASH FOR EXPERTISE: REPORT

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Maddow previously wrote an introduction for a 2010 Batwoman graphic novel "Elegy."

Maddow confirmed the casting news on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I know no one's going to believe this is true, but it's true," Maddow wrote. "I'm 'Vesper Fairchild' in the new Batwoman TV show that starts this Sunday night on The CW. (My character is soooo not me; turns out playing her is one of the most fun things I've ever done)."

"We consider Vesper Fairchild to be the sardonic Voice of Gotham," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries told THR. "In addition to Rachel’s interest in Batwoman, we thought she’d be the perfect casting choice because her own hard-hitting journalism wildly contrasts Vesper’s penchant for snark, gossip and criticism of female superheroes."