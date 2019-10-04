Upcoming NBC political drama enlists CNN reporter Dana Bash for expertise: report

Was NBC News political director Chuck Todd not available?

NBC’s upcoming political drama set in Washington D.C. has enlisted CNN political correspondent Dana Bash to serve as a consulting producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which will be called “The Hill,” billed as a “high-stakes character drama that lives at the intersection of media and Capitol Hill, where everything is transacted: information, love, sex, fame and power,” according to THR.

“It will focus on the gifted, flawed and fascinating people who call that world home,” THR’s Rick Porter wrote.

While it may seem odd that an NBC program would require a CNN political consultant, when NBC News employs dozens of political reporters itself, the show is actually being created by Sony Pictures TV.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Hawaii Five-0” and “Scorpion” writer Paul Grellong will work on the project, along with Bash and a group of other TV industry veterans including a former “Larry King Live” executive producer, according to the report.

Bash is CNN’s chief political correspondent, covering all things Trump along with the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for the liberal network. She plays a major role in CNN’s election coverage and was a White House correspondent during the George W. Bush's administration.

Bash also appeared in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and Netflix political drama “House of Cards.”