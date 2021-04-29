Nicolle Wallace rips Tim Scott on COVID: Operation Warp Speed 'didn't do anything to get a needle in the arms'

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace slammed Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. over his rebuttal to President Biden's joint address to Congress, particularly over his remarks on the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a speech delivered from a planet where facts don't matter which is where the current Republican Party resides, so it's really not his fault," Wallace began. "But it is his responsibility to get his facts straight. He said this: 'Biden inherited a country that had already rounded the bend on COVID.' 4,000 people per day were dying in January, so I don't know, again, on what planet we had rounded the bend.

She continued, "And Operation Warp Speed didn't do anything to get a needle in the arms, so a lot of disinformation. It felt almost scripted by someone close to the president who wanted that revisionist history."

Her comments raised eyebrows on social media, which many of her critics sharing images of Biden getting his vaccine back in January while Donald Trump was president.

"Insane that this gem came right after she called Tim Scott a liar," Washington Free Beacon executive editor Brent Scher reacted.

"The first Covid vaccinations occurred in December of 2020. This is a lie and her colleagues will let her get away with it," conservative commentator Stephen Miller said.

"This is hilarious. The needle, not the vaccine, is what's really important, says television news hero," National Review senior writer David Harsanyi quipped.

A similar talking point was used on CNN by political analyst Gloria Borger, who knocked Sen. Scott for not crediting Biden on the response to the pandemic.

"He was refusing to give Joe Biden any credit on COVID-19. He said, 'The tide had already turned' on COVID-19 when Biden became president," Borger said before accidentally saying that Operation Warp Speed "happened under Joe Biden," but stressed that "getting vaccines into arms was a Biden operation."