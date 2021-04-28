Sen. Tim Scott rips Washington Post during Biden rebuttal: They suggested my family's poverty was 'privilege'

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. fired back at The Washington Post during his rebuttal to President Biden's joint address to Congress after the paper published a "fact-check" that delved into the lawmaker's ancestry.

The Post was panned last week after it published a report over whether Scott truly went "from cotton to Congress" in one generation.

Scott knocked the so-called "fact-check" in his speech while commenting on the discrimination he has faced from the left.

WAPO RUNS 'HIT PIECE' ON TIM SCOTT HOURS AFTER IT WAS ANNOUNCED HE WOULD GIVE GOP RESPONSE TO BIDEN'S ADDRESS TO CONGRESS

"I've also experienced a different kind of intolerance. I get called 'Uncle Tom' and the n-word by progressives, by liberals," the senator said. "Just last week, a national newspaper suggested that my family's poverty was actually privilege because a relative owned land generations before my time."

The Washington Post published its "fact-check" on Scott just 12 hours after it was announced that he was giving the GOP rebuttal to Biden's speech.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The piece, "Tim Scott often talks about his grandfather and cotton. There’s more to that tale," examined the "origin stories" of comments the Senator has made over the years about being a descendant of slaves. Scott has said his grandfather dropped out of elementary school to pick cotton, so the liberal newspaper enlisted its fact-checker to get to the bottom of the claim.

The biggest revelation from the Post was that the land was actually family-owned. Ultimately, the senator was not given any "Pinocchios" since his claims were factual.