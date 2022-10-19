MSNBC mocks JD Vance: 'White Republican men' have 'no idea' 'how to make a baby'

A MSNBC panel mocked "White Republican men" as ignorant about "how to make a baby," on Tuesday night's "The ReidOut."

Host Joy Reid, along with Democratic strategist and frequent MSNBC guest Kurt Bardella, were reacting to the final debate between the two Ohio U.S. Senate candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan.

She picked out a debate moment where Vance says there's a difference between rape exceptions to abortions at 3 weeks and 39 weeks gestation. Reid went off on the Republican, claiming he didn't understand pregnancy or abortion.

"39-week abortions. That is not a thing. Pregnancies normally last 41, 42 weeks. The idea that Republicans keep putting up that somehow women are getting to 39 weeks, which is like three weeks or two weeks maybe even one week before they're having a baby and being like, I think I'm going to have an abortion. It is ridiculous but they keep saying it. They keep saying it because no one stops them or calls them out," she said.

Bardella went along with Reid's attack, claiming that Vance and other Republicans don't understand how "a baby is actually made."

"I mean the one thing we’ve seen during the abortion debate that’s unfolding is that most of these White Republican men have no idea how a baby is actually made," he mocked.

Reid agreed, saying, "Do they even know how to make a baby? I don’t think they do, and he [Vance] has kids!"

Earlier in the program, Reid dismissed polls showing abortion wasn't a top priority with independent voters. She claimed voters she spoke to were "hopping mad" about abortion and were afraid to send their kids to schools in states like Florida, which has a 15-week abortion ban.

On a previous show, Reid argued that abortions past the point of viability do not happen.

She attacked Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for proposing 15-week abortion ban by arguing that "late-term" abortion wasn't a real term.

"The name of Graham’s bill includes the phrase ‘late-term abortions,’ which is not accurate. Fifteen weeks is not a late-term abortion and it should not be used because it’s actually a made up term," Reid claimed on her September 14 show.

Several Democrats have refused to answer questions about whether they support any limits on when a woman can get an abortion.

White House officials will not say either if President Biden believes there should be any limits on abortion.