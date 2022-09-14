MSNBC's Joy Reid claims late-term abortion is a 'made up term'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC's The Reidout host Joy Reid claimed that "late-term abortion" is a "made up" term Tuesday.

Reid had been discussing Sen. Lindsey Graham's, R-S.C., new abortion bill, the "Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act," which she called a "dangerous, ugly, desperation move."

Graham's bill limits abortion far later than recent state "heartbeat bills" and includes several exceptions for women who have been victims of rape, incest, or when their life is in danger.

Reid hit Graham for his past statements, saying, "Just one month ago, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham was okay with states like Michigan taking these issues to the people."

She shared a past clip of Graham saying, "I have been consistent. I think states should decide the issue of marriage and states should decide the issue of abortion."

Reid commented on his statement, saying, "Okay, today that guy, the guy who says he’s been totally consistent, now thinks it’s a great idea for Congress to go on ahead and pass a federal ban on abortion and mandating a criminal penalty of up to five years in prison to any person who helps facilitate an abortion."

She then shared a clip of Graham discussing the bill, explaining, "Here’s what I think. I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say ‘after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand.’"

Reid responded by saying not only is the bill misleading in the way it uses the phrase "late-term abortion," but the term itself is inaccurate.

"The name of Graham’s bill includes the phrase, ‘late-term abortions,’ which is not accurate. 15 weeks is not a late-term abortion and it should not be used because it’s actually a made up term," Reid claimed. "But that really shouldn’t surprise you coming from a guy who is probably the most cravenly opportunistic politician since Marco Rubio and Mitch McConnell."

Reid continued to slam Graham’s character as a politician.

"Flip-flopping political positions is Graham’s m.o.," Reid claimed. "Underneath the faux-folksy exterior, he’s just that guy. Back in 2016 he famously told the American people to hold him accountable for blocking the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court because it was too close to the election."

She added later, "So just know that Graham’s dangerous, ugly, desperation move is the most definitive evidence you are ever going to get that Republicans know that abortion, not inflation, not crime, abortion will be the most important issue for voters in November. Period."