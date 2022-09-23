White House refuses to say if Biden would favor any limits on abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre did not answer requests from Fox News Digital asking what limits President Biden would favor on abortion, if any, amid the Democrats’ push to maintain abortion access after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Fox News Digital Friday afternoon asked Jean-Pierre and her White House press staff, "What limits does the president want to impose on abortion?" There was no reply.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy in a Friday press briefing also pressed Jean-Pierre for what limitations President Biden would consider "acceptable" on abortion, after the press secretary labeled GOP Senator Lindsey Graham’s 15-week abortion limit bill as extreme.

After claiming the measure would "send us backwards" and "put at risk the health of women," Jean-Pierre refused to get specific on the President’s position on how many weeks into a pregnancy he would consider too far for an abortion.

BIDEN SAYS ABORTION RESTRICTIONS ‘BEYOND THE PALE' IN LATEST MIDTERMS PITCH

"Why, why not get into specifics?" Doocy asked. "The Republicans are saying we don’t want abortion after 15 weeks. Why can’t you say how many weeks the president thinks the limit should be?"

KAMALA HARRIS PRAISES DEM AGS FOR 'TAKING ON' CRISIS PREGNANCY CENTERS ROCKED BY VIOLENCE

The press secretary continued to dodge, saying Republicans are trying to "take away the rights and freedoms of Americans. That’s what we’re calling out. And that’s what we’re going to continue to call out."

"Why can’t you say how many weeks…?" Doocy pressed again before Jean-Pierre moved on, leaving his questioning unanswered.