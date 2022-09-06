DNC adviser argues it's 'not political' to say MAGA Republicans are a threat to democracy, it’s ‘truth’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DCCC and DNC adviser Kurt Bardella defended President Biden’s frequent attacks against what he calls "MAGA Republicans" on Tuesday.

In August, Biden first claimed that MAGA Republicans were supporting forms of "semi-fascism." On Thursday, he continued to push that claim by giving a political speech positioning MAGA Republicans as a threat to democracy.

While Republicans have attacked this speech and his comments as inflammatory and partisan, Democrats and many members of the media have defended Biden as speaking the "truth" about the Republican Party.

Bardella continued that defense by insisting on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" that Biden was not acting political in giving his speech or attacking Republicans.

Biden’s speech has since been criticized on multiple fronts for its aesthetic choice and its contradictory messaging.

"By the way, it’s not political to tell the truth about the threat to democracy that MAGA Republicans pose. It’s not political to uphold your oath of office which literally states to defend the Constitution of the United States," Bardella said. "When you have people out there saying that if they don’t get their way at the polls, they will resort to violence, when you have people out there, sitting United States senators saying if the Justice Department actually upholds the law, there will be riots in the street, when you use violence to try to achieve a political means, you need to be called out and that’s not political."

He added, "That’s just existing in the real world with the rest of us and telling the truth and being honest. That’s what President Biden is doing right now."

Although Biden has since insisted that he does not think all Trump supporters pose a threat to the country, his comments have been unclear about how much of the GOP falls under the "MAGA Republican" label.

Bardella appeared to link the entire GOP to MAGA Republicans in the rest of his monologue.

"Meanwhile, Republicans are bending over backwards trying to somehow make the case that they are the party of national security, the party of law enforcement, while at the same time putting a target on the backs of FBI officers, putting a target on the backs of poll workers, volunteers, the people who are literally on the front lines of our democratic process, the people we’ve all seen when we go to the polls and see the volunteers, the senior citizens, the civic-minded people who don’t have a partisan agenda, just want to do their part to try to make democracy work," Bardella said.

He closed, "Those are the people that MAGA Republicans are targeting and it’s despicable."

Bardella likened modern-day Republicans to the leadership of Nazi Germany during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.