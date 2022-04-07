Anti-abortion activist blasts DC authorities for taking no action on possible illegal abortions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Live Action's Lila Rose discusses how the Washington, D.C. police found five aborted fetuses and says there needs to be more action taken on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

LILA ROSE: It's devastating. The five children whose remains are in the possession of the D.C. police and the D.C. Medical Examiner's Office nearly all of them appear to be viable. One boy appears to be almost full-term -- this beautiful, intact little baby boy that was dumped in a medical waste bucket. Tucker, one little girl estimated by experts who looked at the documentation of this little baby girl's body, looked to be about 28 to 30 weeks old, old enough to survive outside the womb. That little girl, her neck had been cut, her brain had been suctioned out and she had been thrown into a medical waste bucket as well. One little girl [who was] maybe 28 weeks old as well was dismembered, possibly well alive, torn into pieces.

"And that's why [we're] … calling on D.C. police to investigate because these children could have been born outside the womb [and] could have survived outside the womb … This is happening in full sight of the authorities, and yet no action has been taken.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP BELOW: