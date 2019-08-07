MSNBC guest, ex-Clinton aide: Trump's visit to El Paso is like 'walking into a crime scene with blood on his hands'

An MSNBC guest blasted President Trump's visit to El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, and said it was like he was "walking into a crime scene with blood on his hands."

Paola Ramos, a former 2016 campaign staffer for Hillary Clinton, argued that critics of Trump's trip to El Paso see "someone that is walking into his own crime scene.”

MSNBC HOST APOLOGIZES AFTER GUEST SUGGESTS TRUMP'S RHETORIC WOULD LEAD TO 'EXTERMINATING LATINOS'

“I believe that he is someone that is walking into this crime scene with blood on his hands," Ramos explained. "I say that because he has literally transformed El Paso, one of the most beautiful cities in this country, one of the most safest cities in this country, into a battlefield."

"Every time he used the word invasion, he has implicitly entitled his base to attack us. So that is why what we’re seeing on the screen is not normal, because a lot of people see someone that is literally walking into their own mess, their own crime, their own slaughterhouse that he has created.”

Ramos then accused the president of "lying" after he expressed concerns about the rise of white supremacy as well as "any group of hate" to reporters. She also referred to the major raid conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a food processing plant in Mississippi, where 680 illegal immigrants were arrested.

"The largest ICE raid in the last ten years is taking place right now, just took place in Mississippi," she told MSNBC host Ari Melber. "So he can show up, he can denounce hate, he can denounce white supremacists, he also, as he's doing all of his, just enacted one of the larget raids that we have seen in this country. So he's, in my eyes and many victims’ eyes, a traitor."