MSNBC's Joy Reid dismisses Thanksgiving as 'problematic' 'food holiday,' mocks Trump supporters

MSNBC's liberal weekend host Joy Reid diminished Thanksgiving as a "food holiday" with a "problematic" history and also mocked Trump supporters whom her viewers may encounter at the dinner table in the coming weeks.

"We are just over two weeks away from one of the most beloved American food holidays. Thanksgiving, where problematic actual history meets delicious cuisine," Reid started the segment on Saturday morning, "and many will be heading home to spend time with family and friends, eat a little too much and perhaps engage in a dreaded, contentious political debate with your cranky Uncle Roscoe when he starts yelling, 'read the transcript!' at the dinner table between bites of turkey and pumpkin pie."

The "AM Joy" host explained to her audience that she would tell them "everything you need to understand about impeachment" so her viewers could "easily explain" the ongoing political firestorm to "Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol."

"Here’s a hint: Do not worry about trying to explain the cast of characters... or the very overused term, 'quid pro quo.' Most people can’t say it, spell it or understand it," Reid continued. "What we’re actually talking about here is not a pithy Latin phrase. It’s something a lot simpler: bribery and extortion."

"Beyond the whistleblower and over 100 hours of testimony backing up that fact, Donald Trump admitted to it, and even released edited notes from his call with the Ukrainian president -- which by the way is not a transcript -- that actually prove he did it! Even Uncle Roscoe and Auntie Carol ought to understand that."

The White House this past September released a summary of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Many Democrats have said Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the political dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump and the White House have said they did nothing wrong.

Reid, an outspoken critic of President Trump, faced controversy surrounding homophobic blog posts on her now-defunct website that Mediaite first uncovered in December 2017.

After Mediaite uncovered another trove of inflammatory remarks, Reid alleged that somebody retroactively hacked her website, which allegedly prompted an investigation by the FBI.