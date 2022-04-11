MSNBC's Joy Reid screeches at social media mentions asking her what a woman is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid took to TikTok on Sunday to call out what she claims are "right-wing men" clogging her social media mentions.

"The ReidOut" host posted a video on her TikTok account scolding people who continue to ask her to define what a woman is.

"I’m just going to say this, if y’all don’t mind. I am so sick of right-wing men coming into my mentions and asking me stupid basic biology questions like ‘what is a woman? Are babies valuable?'" Reid said.

The question "what is a woman" went viral in March after Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson failed to answer Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s, R-Tenn., question for a definition of the word "women" during her Senate confirmation hearing.

"Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t," Jackson responded. "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist."

Supporters of Jackson in the media defended her answer after she faced backlash and criticism. USA Today claimed the question is "not simple." The Washington Post said it was part of a "bad faith" attack with "gotcha" questions.

"The ReidOut" Blog, a subsection of Reid’s MSNBC show, singled out the question last week, claiming Republicans are the ones who can’t "accurately" define what a woman is.

Reid herself did not provide a definition for the word "woman" in her TikTok video but described it as "basic biological questions."

"I have given birth to not one, not two, but three full humans and raised them with the help of my husband. I am a mother, but I’m not your mother. If you need answers to basic biological questions, you need to Google it or ask your mama. Again, I’m a mother, but I’m not your mother. Stay out of my mentions. Be blessed," Reid said.

Fox News’ Alexa Moutevelis contributed to this report.