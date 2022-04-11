Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC's Joy Reid screeches at social media mentions asking her what a woman is

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was criticized in March for failing to define what a woman is

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
MSNBC’s Joy Reid took to TikTok on Sunday to call out what she claims are "right-wing men" clogging her social media mentions.

"The ReidOut" host posted a video on her TikTok account scolding people who continue to ask her to define what a woman is.

NJ STATE SENATOR RIPS ‘UBER-PROGRESSIVE’ GENDER IDENTITY LESSONS FOR FIRST-GRADERS: ‘IT GOES WAY TOO FAR’ 

"I’m just going to say this, if y’all don’t mind. I am so sick of right-wing men coming into my mentions and asking me stupid basic biology questions like ‘what is a woman? Are babies valuable?'" Reid said. 

The question "what is a woman" went viral in March after Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson failed to answer Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s, R-Tenn., question for a definition of the word "women" during her Senate confirmation hearing.

"Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t," Jackson responded. "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist."

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Supporters of Jackson in the media defended her answer after she faced backlash and criticism. USA Today claimed the question is "not simple." The Washington Post said it was part of a "bad faith" attack with "gotcha" questions.

"The ReidOut" Blog, a subsection of Reid’s MSNBC show, singled out the question last week, claiming Republicans are the ones who can’t "accurately" define what a woman is.

‘MEET THE PRESS’ PANEL SLAMS DEMOCRATIC MESSAGING ON ‘CULTURE WARS’: ‘REAL PROBLEM FOR DEMOCRATS’ IN MIDTERMS 

Reid herself did not provide a definition for the word "woman" in her TikTok video but described it as "basic biological questions."

"I have given birth to not one, not two, but three full humans and raised them with the help of my husband. I am a mother, but I’m not your mother. If you need answers to basic biological questions, you need to Google it or ask your mama. Again, I’m a mother, but I’m not your mother. Stay out of my mentions. Be blessed," Reid said.

President Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court.

President Biden listens as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 8, 2022, celebrating the confirmation of Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.