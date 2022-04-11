NJ state senator rips 'uber-progressive' gender identity lessons for first-graders: 'It goes way too far'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Republican state senator in New Jersey sounded the alarm Monday on the state’s proposal to teach gender identity in schools starting in first grade, warning the education system has lost its way.

The new education curriculum is set to begin in September, with sample lesson plans for first-grade students including instruction about "feeling like" one gender while having the "parts" of another.

GOP CONGRESSMAN DRAFTING BILL REQUIRING SCHOOLS TO TELL PARENTS IF KIDS BEING TAUGHT ‘GENDER IDENTITY’

"It just goes way too far," State Sen. Holly Schepisi said on "America’s Newsroom." "We’re teaching first-graders, kindergartners that if you have a penis, it doesn’t mean that you’re a boy. If you have a vagina, it doesn’t mean you’re a girl."

"We’ve just really kind of lost our way in what we’re trying to teach our children."

One sample lesson plan, called "Pink, Blue and Purple," has the goal of teaching first-grade students to define "gender, gender identity and gender role stereotypes."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie slammed Gov. Phil Murphy for his "crazy, liberal policies" that led to the curriculum.

BIDEN ADMIN SAYS IT WILL MONITOR FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS LAW TO ENSURE NO CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

"He’s on the left of the progressive movement," Christie said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show." "This kind of stuff just should not be going on."

Schepisi said she has heard from people all over the state who oppose the curriculum, including Democratic teachers who have told her they don’t want to teach gender identity to young students.

"Our children just lost two years of education. A lot of them are lagging, and we need to focus on core things," she told host Dana Perino.

She noted that these "uber-progressive" guidelines were implemented by the New Jersey State Board of Education, the members of which were appointed by the governor – not elected by voters.

She doesn’t believe Gov. Murphy will rethink the new curriculum despite the backlash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Providing support for children who are part of the LGBTQ community is important," Schepisi said. "But the far left has just gone so extreme on this type of stuff that parents are really fighting back."