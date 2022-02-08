MSNBC hosts decry move to loosen COVID restrictions

Not all members of MSNBC celebrated the news that some Democratic governors were planning to loosen previous COVID-19 restrictions.

Within the past week, governors from New Jersey, Delaware, and California have all announced the removal or limiting of mask mandates within their states. While President Biden has criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for refusing to push mask mandates in the past, it’s quickly becoming an issue in both parties.

CNN MEDICAL ANALYST SUPPORTS DEMOCRAT-LED STATES DROPPING SCHOOL MASK MANDATES: ‘THE SCIENCE HAS CHANGED’

Other media hosts were also at odds with these decisions.

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted, "The daily average for COVID deaths in this country is still above 2 and a half *thousand.* 2.5k Americans a day. A day. And yet some say it's time to move on from the pandemic. It's 'peaked.' Back to normal. Off ramps. Etc."

Fellow host Joy Reid also tweeted, "So, I’m listening to a parent, who is also a physician BTW, say on TV that masking kids in school is more detrimental than the risk of spreading potentially deadly COVID because her son can’t see the reaction when he tells a funny story. So Millennial parenting is … different…"

On Tuesday’s episode of "MSNBC Reports," anchor Stephanie Ruhle pushed a similar sentiment suggesting that children don’t oppose to mask mandates in school.

"Do you think it’s time for school mask mandates to end nationwide? I live with kids who are more than willing to wear their mask, and it’s my parents who complain about my children having to wear masks. So my kids don’t mind it," Ruhle said.

"Not yet. Here on Feb. 8, not yet," contributor Dr. Vin Gupta replied.

He added, "I do think as we proceed March 15 toward April 1, which I think will be a watershed moment for the country where it will be truly at an endemic phase based on all four castes. Based on where we are currently at right now which doesn’t feel that way."

CNN, WASHINGTON POST USE REPUBLICANS ‘SEIZE’ NARRATIVE ON STACEY ABRAMS MASKLESS PHOTO

Like CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen answered on Monday, Gupta also suggested that restrictions be removed at some point to restore credibility to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

"It’s important also to start peeling these back when we can do so safely, so that come wintertime of 2022, when I’m concerned about what that may look like, we will have the credibility to reinstitute some of these controls that we need to," Gupta said.

While many have appreciated the pulling back of coronavirus restrictions, others have called out the sudden shift by Democrats.