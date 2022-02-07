Expand / Collapse search
Biden at odds with governors from both parties over school mask mandates

Even Biden’s home state of Delaware is ditching mask mandates

By Houston Keene | Fox News
Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict

Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Biden is at odds with governors from both parties over school mask mandates.

Biden has been going after several states for not imposing mask mandates in schools, attacking governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for banning mandates.

However, more governors from blue states are joining their red gubernatorial colleagues in phasing out the mask mandates in schools.

NEW JERSEY WILL ELIMINATE SCHOOL MASK MANDATE FOR CHILDREN AND STAFF

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy on May 27, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New Jersey will become one of the latest states to drop the mandates, with Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announcing on Monday the Garden State’s plan to unmask.

Murphy is slated to make the announcement on Monday during a pandemic briefing in Trenton. The mandate will officially be lifted on March 7, an official with the governor’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday morning.

Phil Murphy arrives to vote in Middletown, New Jersey, on Nov. 7, 2017. (Reuters/Lucas Jackson)

The New Jersey Democrat renewed the school mask mandate just last month by declaring a public health emergency.

Even Biden’s home state of Delaware, for which he served as a senator for nearly four decades, is ditching mask mandates.

Delaware Gov. John Carney prepares to address the media before placing the first bet at Dover Downs Casino on June 5, 2018, in Dover, Delaware.

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced on Monday that the First State would be dropping its mask mandates in indoor public spaces on Friday and mask mandates in schools next month.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf handed over masking requirements to schools in the Keystone State last month after the state Supreme Court struck down his mandate.

The White House did not provide comment to Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed reporting.

