MSNBC host, ex-Harris aide Symone Sanders offers passive endorsement of boss in 2024: 'He might as well' run

Symone Sanders, MSNBC host and former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, offered a light endorsement of President Biden during an appearance on the New York Times' "Sway" podcast.

Podcast host Kara Swisher asked Sanders about whether the president should run again in 2024.

"I think Joe Biden has been running for president since before I was alive. I was born in 1989. OK?" Sanders said. "So someone who has wanted to be president that long who has ran on three different occasions, and now he finally gets it, he takes out someone who, many people, myself included, thought were taking our democracy to the brink, I think if he would like to run for reelection, he should. He got a lot of things done."

She said that Biden beat former president Donald Trump 2020 and said that "he might as well."

"He might as well. That’s a hearty endorsement. You don’t work for him anymore, Symone," Swisher responded.

Sanders emphasized that Biden has gotten several things done in office and while there are some things he hasn't gotten done, the argument that he shouldn't run because he's "a little older" is "crazy."

"You don’t think there’s anyone better, but if he didn’t run, who would be a good candidate from your perspective?" Swisher asked.

Sanders said "that's not what I think," and added that "members of his party that are whispering in the shadows and on background and off the record to journalists" about not wanting him to run for reelection should put their names on their quotes. "Like shame on them," she said.

"But I just don’t think anybody has given a real argument as to why he should not."

She said that Harris would likely run if Biden decided not to and that Biden would probably endorse her.

Sanders announced she would be stepping down from her position within the White House in December. She served as the chief communications director under Harris.