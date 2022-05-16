Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

MSNBC host, ex-Harris aide Symone Sanders offers passive endorsement of boss in 2024: 'He might as well' run

Sanders stepped down from her role in Harris' office in December

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Joe Concha on bombshell book highlighting Kamala Harris' office in disarray: Seems like 'anarchy' Video

Joe Concha on bombshell book highlighting Kamala Harris' office in disarray: Seems like 'anarchy'

The Fox News contributor joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the upcoming book and Democrats' pivot on mask mandates as the midterm elections loom.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Symone Sanders, MSNBC host and former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, offered a light endorsement of President Biden during an appearance on the New York Times' "Sway" podcast. 

Podcast host Kara Swisher asked Sanders about whether the president should run again in 2024. 

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Spokesperson Symone Sanders to board Air Force Two at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., June 25, 2021. 

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks with Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Spokesperson Symone Sanders to board Air Force Two at El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas, U.S., June 25, 2021.  (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

"I think Joe Biden has been running for president since before I was alive. I was born in 1989. OK?" Sanders said. "So someone who has wanted to be president that long who has ran on three different occasions, and now he finally gets it, he takes out someone who, many people, myself included, thought were taking our democracy to the brink, I think if he would like to run for reelection, he should. He got a lot of things done."

She said that Biden beat former president Donald Trump 2020 and said that "he might as well."

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06:  Symone Sanders attends  the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06:  Symone Sanders attends  the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

"He might as well. That’s a hearty endorsement. You don’t work for him anymore, Symone," Swisher responded. 

Sanders emphasized that Biden has gotten several things done in office and while there are some things he hasn't gotten done, the argument that he shouldn't run because he's "a little older" is "crazy."

MORE KAMALA AIDES REPORTEDLY ‘EYEING THE EXITS’ AS RESIGNATIONS STACK UP 

"You don’t think there’s anyone better, but if he didn’t run, who would be a good candidate from your perspective?" Swisher asked. 

Sanders said "that's not what I think," and added that "members of his party that are whispering in the shadows and on background and off the record to journalists" about not wanting him to run for reelection should put their names on their quotes. "Like shame on them," she said. 

"But I just don’t think anybody has given a real argument as to why he should not."

President Joe Biden reacts to a reporter's question after signing executive orders in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Joe Biden reacts to a reporter's question after signing executive orders in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP)

She said that Harris would likely run if Biden decided not to and that Biden would probably endorse her. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders announced she would be stepping down from her position within the White House in December. She served as the chief communications director under Harris. 

The vice president's office experienced several staffing changes in recent months. Deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs quit on April 4 and Kate Childs Graham, the former chief speechwriter, left Harris' office at the end of February. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.