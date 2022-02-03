VP Harris continues hemorrhaging staffers as chief speechwriter prepares to leave White House

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris continues to lose staff with the departure of yet another high-ranking member of her team.

Kate Childs Graham, Harris' chief speechwriter, is leaving the vice president's office at the end of the month, sources told Fox News.

A White House official told Fox News, "Kate is leaving the office, but not the family. The vice president is grateful for her service to the administration."

"We are excited for her next step," the official added.

This is far from the first resignation for the vice president's team. The office has seen a virtual exodus over the course of her first year in office as staffers complain about their workplace morale.

Harris’ communications director Ashley Etienne resigned in November to "pursue other opportunities." That came after reports of exasperation between Harris’ office and Biden’s amid lagging approval ratings for Harris.

Shortly after Etienne’s departure, Symone Sanders announced she would be departing at the end of the year. Harris’ office said Sanders, a senior adviser and her chief spokesperson, "will be missed."

In January, Vincent Evans, who served as the vice president's deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs for nearly a year, left to become the executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In a press conference on the eve of the anniversary of his inauguration, President Biden said unambiguously that Harris would be his running mate for re-election in 2024.

"She is going to be my running mate – number one. And number two, I did put her in charge. I think she’s doing a good job," Biden said.

Fox News' Pat Ward and Adam Shaw contributed reporting