Symone Sanders, a top Kamala Harris adviser, resigning amid signs of VP office disarray

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the office.

Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, it emerged that Harris Communications Director Ashley Etienne had resigned. Harris has been plagued by poor approval ratings and questions from Republican critics about her competence.

"Symone has served honorably for 3 years," a White House official told Fox News. "First as a valuable member of the President‘s 2020 presidential campaign, then as a member of his transition team and now deputy assistant to the President and senior advisor/chief spokesperson to the Vice President."

The White House official also told Fox News that President Biden and Harris "are grateful for Symone’s service and advocacy" and said she "will be missed."

The official said Sanders will be "working through the end of the year."

