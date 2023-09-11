MSNBC host commemorates 'another 9/11' the US government 'helped produce' in Chile

Ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan spent time highlighting how the United States "helped produce that other 9/11," referring to a military coup in Chile 50 years ago.

"Monday marks 22 years since 9/11. But prior to our 9/11 in the United States in September 2001, there was another 9/11. Fifty years ago, on September 11th, 1973, in Chile. The democratically elected leftist president Salvador Allende was deposed in the military coup. Right-wing General Augusto Pinochet led the ouster of Allende and installed himself as dictator. Thousands of Chileans were tortured, killed and forcibly disappeared over the nearly 17 years of Pinochet’s fascistic regime," Hasan said during his eponymous Sunday show.

He continued, "Why am I telling you all this? Because we, the United States, helped it happen, helped produce that other 9/11."

Hasan argued that former National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger helped to craft policies that "created the conditions" for Pinochet’s military coup.

"While historians continue to argue over whether the U.S. directly, actively engaged in the 1973 coup against the leader, there is no denying that the U.S. government helped produce the conditions that made regime change possible and actively supported the Pinochet dictatorship that came after," Hasan said.

"The fact that Henry Kissinger is still publishing books, still getting invited to give speeches, and to do big media interviews, still being honored and celebrated, despite Chile's 9/11, despite his well-documented role in undermining democracy and establishing dictatorship in that country as well as other countries across the globe, is one of the great injustices & outrages of our time." he said while noting that 2023 marked Kissinger’s 100th birthday.

Hasan's first written tweet on Monday, the morning of 9/11, was a quote repost of Sunday's segment, where he said, "Did you know that today is the 50th anniversary of another 9/11? Chile's 9/11? That we, America, in the form of Nixon and especially Kissinger, helped cause? Watch/share:"

Hasan also wrote other tweets about Sept. 11, 2001, including a small thread beginning, "Never forget the thousands of innocents killed on this day. Never forget the thousands of innocents killed in response to this day. Never forget that we have much more in common than that which divides us."

"That last line of course is a famous quote from the late Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered by a (domestic) terrorist," he wrote.

He subsequently noted, "There were no Afghans or Iraqis on those planes."

