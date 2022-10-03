MSNBC host blasts 'liberal media' 'playing down' Italian PM's 'fascism'

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan slammed the media for "downplaying" newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s "fascism," on his Sunday night show.

The leader of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party won her country's national election on September 25, making her the first female prime minister in Italy's history.

Hasan lamented how "depressing" it was that the media focused on Meloni's historic win rather than her party's "fascist roots."

"What's been so depressing, is just how much of the, quote unquote, liberal media, the mainstream media, ‘the MSM’, giving a pass to Meloni or playing down her and her party’s fascist roots, focusing more on the fact that she is female, and less on the fact that she's, you know, fascistic. That has been deeply, deeply depressing to see," he complained.

The liberal host went on to read what he perceived as soft takes from The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico Europe, and The Financial Times to back up his argument.



Reading one tweet from Politico Europe talking about Meloni’s political activism as a teenager, Hasan said sarcastically, "Wow. Forget the fascism, focus on the inspiration there!"

After reading an op-ed headline from The Times declaring Meloni wasn't a "tyrant" and another from The Atlantic saying her election wasn't a "return to fascim," Hasan continued tearing into the liberal outlets.

"Did you notice a trend yet? It's not as bad as you think. This isn't really fascism. Stop the hyperbole and hysteria!" he mocked.

However, several U.S. media outlets spent the morning after Meloni's presumed win comparing her to Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

A CNN story sounded the alarm with its headline, "Giorgia Meloni claims victory to become Italy’s most far-right prime minister since Mussolini."

MSNBC, Variety, NBC News, Politico and The Washington Post also ran headlines warning Meloni's win indicated a return to the most "far-right" leader since Mussolini.

The comparison was echoed on broadcast news as well.

On "CBS Mornings," co-host Tony Dukoupil said the new Italian prime minister "rejects the label" of fascism while embracing some of its symbols, referring to her party's slogan "God, fatherland and family" and the flame symbol on the party's flag.