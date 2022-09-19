MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan flips out on President Biden for saying 'pandemic is over'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mehdi Hasan, host of MSNBC's "The Mehdi Hasan Show," reacted to a clip of President Biden saying during an interview with CBS News' Scott Pelley that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over."

"One of the (many) reasons they’re not wearing masks is because people like Biden keep (falsely) telling them the pandemic is over," Hasan tweeted in response to the "60 Minutes" interview with Biden.

Pelley asked the president if the COVID-19 pandemic was over while walking through the Detroit Auto show.

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it," Biden said. "If you notice, no one's wearing a mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape and so I think it's changing, and this is a perfect example of it."

Pelley also asked the president if he would be running for re-election in 2024.

"Look, if I were to say to you, ‘I’m running again,’ all of a sudden, a whole range of things come into play that I have – requirements I have to change and move and do," Biden said, referring to election laws. "It’s much too early to make that kind of decision. I’m a great respecter of fate. And so, what I’m doing is, I’m doing my job. I’m gonna do that job. And within the timeframe that makes sense after this next election cycle here, going into next year, make a judgment on what to do."

The CBS reporter continued to press the president on whether he would run again in 2024 and Biden said that he intends to run again, "but it's just an intention."

"But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," he said.

Pelley also asked the president if the U.S. would defend Taiwan.

"Yes, if in fact there was an unprecedented attack," Biden responded. "Taiwan makes their own judgments about their independence. We are not moving – we're not encouraging their being independent. We're not – that – that's their decision."

Biden's interview with CBS marked his first on air, sit-down interview with an American journalist in seven months.

The president sat down with NBC's Lester Holt in February, but the NBC appearance was Biden's first major media interview in four months.