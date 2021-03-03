MSNBC contributor: 'My gut's telling me' Trump White House behind lack of Capitol protection on Jan. 6

MSNBC contributor Frank Figliuzzi speculated Wednesday that the Trump White House delayed sending military assets as the Capitol building was stormed by pro-Trump rioters during the certification of President Biden's election victory.

As congressional investigations examine what led to the violence on Jan. 6, Figliuzzi, a former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, was asked what questions "still need to be asked."

Figliuzzi began by complimenting the lawmakers' approach of starting with "lower-level people" before "moving your way up."

"We're getting to the truth as we're working our way up the Pentagon side," Figliuzzi told MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin. "This is falling squarely on the Pentagon in terms of a failure to prepare."

The MSNBC pundit then pondered whether the shortcomings were the result of a "typical bureaucratic Pentagon snafu" or there was nefarious "political intervention" from the White House.

"My gut's telling me there's more to this story when you get the Secretary of Defense saying 'no, no, no, no'," Figliuzzi said. "I'm needing to ask the question, 'Did the White House reach into this decision-making?'"