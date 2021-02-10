MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace claims Trump 'summoned a mob to kill his Vice President'

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace appeared to go beyond what Democratic House impeachment managers are accusing former President Donald Trump of doing in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

While leading the cable network's coverage of the Senate impeachment trial on Wednesday, Wallace, an outspoken critic of the now-former president, insisted that the "only question before the country" following the violence is "What will be done?"

"This was a President who summoned a mob to kill his vice president," Wallace declared. "And we will rack that video and show it to you again in a moment, but whatever you think of Republicans and Democrats, the vice president of the United States' life was in danger and in a presentation so precise and so haunting, the rioters and the insurrectionists who went -- to quote them -- 'Hang Mike Pence' were alarmingly close to him."

Wallace later added that the Capitol Police were "heroic in every way" and "they were the victims of this insurrection as much as anybody else."

Fourth Watch media critic Steve Krakauer reacted to Wallace's remarks about former Vice President Mike Pence by tweeting, "The Capitol riot was terrible... This... didn't happen."

Trump expressed his deep frustration with Pence after his vice president certified Joe Biden's Electoral College victory after Trump repeated the false claim that Pence had the power to reject the slate of electors put forward by various battleground states.