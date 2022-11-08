MSNBC columnist fears Republicans winning midterms: Two years of 'gut-churning inanity' and 'paralysis' for US

MSNBC columnist Hayes Brown lamented that the GOP winning Tuesday’s midterm elections would plunge the country into a nasty scenario, claiming that the political landscape will become "mind-numbing, gut-churning inanity" that will take the country into "two years of paralysis."

Brown insisted that the potential Republican-led Congress "would be like nothing the country has ever experienced" involving chaos and the GOP’s "self-destructive attempts to tear the country down."

Brown opened his election day column by voicing his fear over the prospects of Republicans doing well in today’s races. He wrote, "It is Election Day 2022, and I am not OK. I have not been OK for weeks."

He characterized any Democratic Party optimism in the face of the potential "red wave" as desperate, writing, "In the last week, I learned the word ‘hopium’ (against my will, I might add) as a way to describe the somewhat desperate search among Democrats for good omens against a red wave."

Describing the uncertainty of what will be decided in the races, he added, "Pollsters freely admit that they have no idea what the heck is going to happen. Nate Silver is talking to himself."

The columnist expressed how bad things will be if the red wave happens. In a colorful description, he stated, "I very much doubt, though, that any of us have fully grasped that a GOP-led 118th Congress would be like nothing the country has ever experienced. The political landscape waiting just over the horizon is set to be one of mind-numbing, gut-churning inanity, the kind that becomes a weariness seeping into your bones."

He continued, saying, "It would be loud and infuriating and built upon an avalanche of cynical, time-wasting garbage. It would be two years of paralysis on the issues that matter the most, punctured only by self-destructive attempts to tear the country down in hope of rebuilding upon the ashes."

Brown insisted that this new era will be worse than the Tea Party era and former President Donald Trump’s time in office as well. He wrote that, at least during the Tea Party era, "the party’s leadership, though besieged internally, still wanted to avoid seeming completely irrational."

He added, "Likewise, when Republicans controlled the White House and Congress early in the Trump era, there was at least some need to pretend to be able to govern."

However, he noted, "any new majority in Congress would have the far-right, Trump-loyal wing of the party as its cornerstone. Its members resemble nothing less than the hellish offspring of a troll and a gremlin, expending energy on only two things: owning the libs and tearing the wings off the airplane while in flight."

Continuing to sound the alarm, Brown mentioned that if the red wave were to happen, "there would be nothing else to occupy Republicans more than focusing on so-called culture war issues."

He lamented that the GOP would host "empty, vindictive and otherwise cruel hearings" that would make "the Fast and Furious scandal, the IRS targeting to-do and the Benghazi Committee all look like child’s play."

Providing examples, Brown wrote, "We would have hearings on C-SPAN about whether medical care for trans kids should be banned nationwide. White supremacists would be invited to testify about the harm that ‘critical race theory’ would have on our schools."

Brown also warned of Republicans under "newly-installed" House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., wasting "little time trying to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against members of the Biden administration, up to and including Biden himself."

He mentioned the financial crises the GOP would put the country through as well, saying that the party will be "holding a gun to the head of the global economy in exchange for whatever ransom the most extreme members of its ranks are willing to demand."

Brown said, "What’s really amazing is that the GOP isn’t hiding that this is the fate that awaits us."