The 'scary stuff' Biden's White House and DOJ might have done to attack parents: Jim Jordan

Jim Jordan says parents just wants the best for their kids' education

Graham Colton | Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sounds off on the alleged collusion between the National School Boards Association and the White House and Justice Department on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, revealed the "scary stuff" that President Biden's White House and Justice Department might have engaged in to target schoolchildren's parents on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

In September 2021, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to Biden comparing alleged threats of parents concerned about critical race theory to domestic terrorism. It read, in part, that "the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes."

The NSBA coordinated with officials from the White House and Justice Department before sending its letter to Biden, Fox News Digital previously reported, citing internal emails.

Jordan asked if the White House and Justice Department knew the letter would include the directive to weaponize the Patriot Act against parents.

"[I]f your White House and our Justice Department that we pay for — if they're encouraging a left-wing political group to write them a letter as a pretext to go after parents, to go after moms and dads who simply are trying to do what's best for their kids' education — if you encourage that, if you put that in the letter, that is scary stuff."

Jordan said an unknown Justice Department official decided: "When we go to this pastor's house, we're not going to call him up and have him meet us somewhere. We're going to go to his house with 20 agents, guns drawn, kick in his door and do it in front of his wife and children."

"Someone made that decision. Who was it?"

The Ohio congressman called to hold the responsible parties accountable and — "most importantly" — change how the Justice Department operates.

He recommended the department focus on equal treatment under the law and law enforcement, rather than treating Americans and parents like terrorists.

