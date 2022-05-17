MSNBC anchors rip GOP 'appeasement' of white supremacy, say 'tamer version' of it 'pretty mainstream' on right

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The anchors on MSNBC are heavily pushing the narrative that mainstream Republicans are entangled with white supremacy following Saturday's deadly shooting at a Buffalo grocery store that targeted Black people.

On Tuesday's outgoing program "Meet the Press: Daily," MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd held a panel discussion discussing the political landscape ahead of the evening's highly-contested primaries going into the midterm November election.

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD CLAIM THE RIGHT APPEASES WHITE SUPREMACISTS BY CRYING ‘FREE SPEECH’

While he noted that Democrats are "suddenly more underwater than Republicans" in the polls, Todd later cited "one of the elephants in the room," which he said was the "appeasement of this white supremacy stuff."

"It does appear a lot of Republicans who don't want to denounce it because they're afraid of turning off the base," Todd said. "This is a huge virus in the GOP."

Republican strategist Doug Heye suggested former President Trump "helped stir" such sentiment and that it's a "growing voice and movement within the party" that's "not going away anytime soon." While he urged GOP leadership to condemn the hatred, Heye admitted it won't necessarily stop it, which he called "troubling."

LA TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD BLAMES ‘NORMALIZATION’ OF ‘VIRULENT WHITE SUPREMACY’ ON REPUBLICANS

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur offered a similar characterization of Republicans while covering President Biden's address in Buffalo, where he met with victims' families and first responders.

"I wonder what you thought of President Biden today, knowing that in some respects his hands are tied on the issue, at least of guns. There’s not enough support in Congress for gun legislation. Republicans are not widely in favor of it, so it can’t pass," Tur said to University of Buffalo's Henry Lewis Taylor Jr. "And then on the issue of extremism and white nationalism, which is not only on the rise in the far dark corners on the internet but the rhetoric, you know, in a tamer version, an attenuated version, I say, is now pretty mainstream in the Republican Party."

Taylor Jr. agreed, calling everyone to "connect the dots" between the shooter and the rhetoric coming from the political right.

Following the shooting, prominent Democrats and members of the media have cast blame on the right over the racist gunman's actions despite authorities having acknowledged was once on their radar.