MSNBC's Chuck Todd claims the right appeases White supremacists by crying 'free speech'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Chuck Todd declared Tuesday that the right uses the concept of free speech to "appease the White supremacist movement."

While discussing Democratic lawmakers’ efforts to prevent mass shootings in the wake of the Buffalo, New York shooting that left 10 dead, Todd brought up the idea that the right and conservative media are encouraging or at least making room for White supremacist attacks, claiming arguing for free speech and combating online censorship implicitly aided racists.

LA TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD BLAMES ‘NORMALIZATION’ OF ‘VIRULENT WHITE SUPREMACY’ ON REPUBLICANS

Speaking with NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake, Todd referenced conservative concerns over the new Disinformation Governance Board that was announced by the Department of Homeland Security in April.

"Garrett, look at the way that the right try to weaponize the idea that the DHS was going to essentially try to attempt to monitor hateful rhetoric. They want to make it seem as if it’s some sort of Big Brother," he said. "And it’s like, this is always what the right does to appease the White supremacist movement by saying, ‘Hey, free speech. Don’t touch speech.’"

Haake agree and scoffed at conservatives’ fear over the government board. "Right," he said, "the Ministry of Disinformation they called it."

WATTERS: THE LEFT IS TRYING 'CAPITALIZE' ON THE BUFFALO, NY SHOOTING TO DIVIDE THE COUNTRY

Haake then went on to mention a "frustrating" conversation he had earlier with Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., in which the lawmaker expressed disagreement with a bill combating these shootings as "domestic terrorism."

Haake slammed Braun and Republicans at large for this, adding, "The attaching of labels or to make it right-wing domestic terrorism ­– because that’s what we’re talking about at least in this specific case – all of a sudden changes the conversation that Republicans are willing to have about this, and we’re right back at square zero."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Well, look, this is sort of the chickens coming home to roost," Todd said. "They have been appeasing this wing of the party for years and year and years. And now they are stuck with this group."