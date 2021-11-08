MSNBC anchor says Republicans are guilty of 'misinformation and nonsense' after Virginia race

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle accused Republicans of spreading "misinformation and nonsense," an assertion which has become commonplace on the liberal network since the defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Ruhle asked Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison if Democrats should start engaging in the same "culture war" supposedly being waged by the GOP, suggesting that the Republicans played on people's fears to boost Glenn Youngkin to his win in Virginia. Nowhere was this more clearly demonstrated, they suggested, than in the battle over education.

"Before you go, do you need to start addressing more of these culture war issues head on?" Ruhle asked Harrison on Monday's "Ruhle Reports." "Until now, I often hear, this is misinformation, this is nonsense, which it absolutely is. However, this misinformation and nonsense is impacting how people vote. Do you need to take a different approach to combat it?"

Harrison answered in the affirmative, adding that Republicans think their best strategy "is to make the American people scared" with "dog whistles and the boogie men, and all of that."

"But Democrats have to call out the lies, and we have to be bold in calling them out, and we’ve got to make sure that we paint a contrast," Harrison added. "Let people know what we have done for them."

CNN REPORTER REPEATS QUESTIONABLE CLAIM THAT CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS NOT BEING TAUGHT IN VIRGINIA SCHOOLS

In the lead up to the gubernatorial election, parents voiced their concerns about the potential use of critical race theory (CRT), which teaches that U.S. institutions are inherently racist. Many parents considered curriculum at schools was becoming too political and progressive, and they wanted to have more of a say in what's going on in their kids' classrooms, confronting their local school boards on the issue, as well as on a host of other progressive agenda items. Education was found to have been a major driver in getting people to the polls, a fact which didn't portend well for McAuliffe, who during one of the debates with Youngkin told parents they should stay out of teachers' way.

Critical race theory was found to have been a top factor for 25% of voters, a Fox News Voter Analysis survey found.

Meanwhile, the liberal media has lectured voters over what they considered to be parents' racist concerns over their children's education. MSNBC's Joy Reid said the fight over education amounted to White parents who "don't want race taught in schools." Her colleague Nicolle Wallace, meanwhile, suggested that CRT "isn't real" at all.

Several pundits also claimed CRT is not taught in Virginia schools, but research has shown that the phrase "critical race theory" is featured on the state's Department of Education website and the department recommended reading material for schools that encourages teachers to "embrace" the curriculum.

RICK SCOTT CLASHES WITH CNN OVER THE TEACHING OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY: ‘PARENTS AREN’T DUMB'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., pushed back on the liberal media narrative in a head-to-head interview against CNN's Brianna Keilar Monday.

"Terry McAuliffe wanted to say, ‘Oh there was nothing about Critical Race Theory.’ We know it’s true. Parents know their kids are being indoctrinated with critical race theory in Virginia and Democrats wanted to deny it. And so the parents showed up because they don’t like being lied to," he added.