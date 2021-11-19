MSNBC actions in Kyle Rittenhouse trial could sway the verdict: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Friday on "Fox & Friends" that it could be argued that MSNBC was trying to sway the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after a freelancer with the liberal network was accused of following the juror van. The incident led to MSNBC being banned from the courthouse, but NBC News has claimed there was no intention to "contact" or "photograph" the jurors in the closely watched trial.

MSNBC DENIES FREELANCER INTENDED TO CONTACT OR PHOTOGRAPH RITTENHOUSE JURY

JOE CONCHA: Let's bring it back now to what happened yesterday, as far as MSNBC being banned. You can make the argument, Pete, and it's a good one, that MSNBC is attempting to obstruct justice here. Right? Because if the jury is aware that they're being followed, that's intimidation. That's harassment, and this isn't Antifa. It's allegedly a national news organization which for weeks has been saying that sort of stuff that we just played. These actions could sway the way they vote in this trial, as far as following the jury. These orders usually don't happen on a low level, by the way. I could waste everyone's time and list the reasons around the need for an internal investigation carried out by a third party. But why bother? MSNBC's going to wait this out, and they know that most media reporters and those who cover the industry will not call them out on it, because they tacitly agree with the tactics here and align with the network ideologically. It's a whole bowl of wrong.

