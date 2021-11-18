Hannity scolds MSNBC for 'unethical' coverage of Rittenhouse trial: 'There is no presumption of innocence'

Fox News host Sean Hannity obliterated MSNBC's "unethical" coverage of the Rittenhouse trial after the left-wing network was banned from entering the Kenosha courthouse over concerns that a staffer was attempting to contact jurors.

Hannity pointed to a slew of inflammatory headlines from NBC surrounding the case, including one that cast Rittenhouse as a ‘self-appointed militia member' who apparently 'just started shooting people up.’

LIBERAL PUNDITS, TWITTER TROLLS LABEL KYLE RITTENHOUSE A ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST’

"Many lies were told by the media mob," Hannity said. "MSDNC’s referred to Kyle Rittenhouse as a White supremacist or vigilante with no evidence whatsoever. Joy Reid was triggered by what she called ‘Kyle’s White male tears' – and she works at NBC news."

On Wednesday, Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the trial, scolded the media for its "grossly irresponsible" coverage of the proceedings as the jury deliberated for a second day.

Hours later, Kenosha police revealed that they detained an MSNBC freelancer who appeared to be attempting to contact jurors from the trial.

The staffer associated with the liberal network, identified by the judge as James Morrison, was allegedly caught following the jury bus on Wednesday night and told police he was "instructed" to do so.

NBC News told Fox News Digital that the man was indeed a freelance MSNBC employee, but denied that he intended to photograph or contact jurors in the explosive case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"NBC went on to say that they regret the incident…but do they really?" Hannity asked. "At NBC news there is no presumption of innocence. No due process for Kyle Rittenhouse. No rule of law. No equal justice under the law. No equal application of our laws. Facts, eyewitnesses, their accounts, video evidence, none of that matters to NBC," he charged.

"It’s always the same thing. The political narrative is way more important."