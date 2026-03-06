Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Teamsters boss praises Mullin DHS nomination despite past heated hearings

Sean O'Brien endorses Markwayne Mullin for DHS Secretary after Trump helped broker a truce between the two men

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
GOP Senator, Teamster president physically threaten each other in hearing: You want to do it now? Video

GOP Senator, Teamster president physically threaten each other in hearing: You want to do it now?

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Teamster President Sean O’Brien were involved in a heated argument on the Senate floor broken up by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Nearly two and a half years after they nearly came to blows in a viral Senate hearing, Teamsters President Sean O’Brien offered praise for Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., on Thursday after President Donald Trump nominated him to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

"If anyone is willing to stand their butt up to protect America, it’s Markwayne Mullin," O’Brien said in a statement.

The endorsement marked a striking turn for the two men, who clashed publicly in November 2023 during a heated Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing that appeared to be on the brink of a physical altercation.

During the exchange, Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, referenced a social media post in which O’Brien had said he could take the senator "any time" or "any place."

Sen. Markwayne Mullin and Teamsters President Sean O’Brien during a tense Senate hearing in 2023.

Teamsters boss Sean O'Brien endorses Sen. Markwayne Mullin for DHS chief, two years after their viral Senate hearing nearly turned into a physical fight. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Sir, this is a time, this is a place. You want to run your mouth, we can be two consenting adults, and we can finish it here," Mullin said at the hearing.

Mullin then stood up and appeared ready to approach O’Brien before then-Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., intervened.

"Stop it, hold it, no, no, sit down," Sanders said. "You're a United States senator. Sit down."

Bernie Sanders, Sean O'Brien, Markwayne Mullin split image

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Markwayne Mullin and Teamster President O'Brien (Reuters // Getty Images)

The confrontation continued verbally for several minutes, with Mullin calling O’Brien a "thug" and O’Brien labeling the senator "disrespectful," before Sanders banged his gavel and moved the hearing forward.

The two men had also sparred months earlier over O’Brien’s salary compared to that of union members, forcing Sanders to step in during that hearing as well.

O’Brien’s statement Thursday signaled a sharp contrast from the combative exchanges that once defined their relationship.

The Teamsters president started it: Sen. Markwayne Mullin Video

The statement came as Mullin was nominated to lead DHS following what Trump described as a turbulent tenure under current Secretary Kristi Noem, who will be reassigned as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, a new security initiative focused on the Western Hemisphere.

The clash between the two men in November 2023 followed months of escalating tensions, including a public challenge earlier that year when Mullin accepted O’Brien’s social media dare of "anyplace, anytime" and proposed a charitable mixed martial arts fight in Tulsa. But tensions appeared to cool in 2024 after Trump helped broker a truce between the two men.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

Sen. Markwayne Mullins', R-Okla., speaking to reporters shortly after he was nominated to lead DHS.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Mullin later recounted on "Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla" that Trump reached out early to O’Brien as Teamsters members increasingly leaned Republican.

Mullin said O’Brien told him many of his members were backing Trump and that the union boss felt compelled to reflect where "my brothers" stood politically.

Fox News's Andrew Mark Miller and Houston Keene contributed to this report. 

