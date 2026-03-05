Capitol Hill Dems hail Trump's DHS ouster of Noem after heated Senate hearing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Capitol Hill exploded with reactions on Thursday as news spread that President Donald Trump had ousted Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

"That she’s gone, you know — hallelujah," Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"That he’s the replacement, oh my God. I don’t know what else to say," McGovern said, referring to Trump’s next pick for the role, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

Trump’s decision, which drew cautious praise from Republicans and widespread jubilation from Democrats, came on the heels of news that Noem had spent over $220 million developing an ad campaign — news that broke during a bruising Senate committee hearing.

During questioning from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Noem said President Donald Trump had personally signed off on the expenditure.

"The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?" Kennedy asked.

"Yes, he did," Noem said.

The exchange reportedly enraged Trump, who contested Noem’s claim.

More broadly, Noem’s removal comes as DHS has captured national focus as a key tool in Trump’s immigration crackdown. In particular, criticism of the agency burst into view after immigration enforcement shot and killed two civilians in January, after Minnesota agitators got into confrontations with federal agents.

In response to the shootings, Noem said her agents had acted in self-defense and protected themselves from credible threats.

KRISTI NOEM FIRED FROM HOMELAND SECURITY POST AMID RECENT TURMOIL

Noem won’t be leaving the administration entirely. Instead of heading up DHS, she will now become Trump’s Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, a new coalition of countries in Latin America.

To Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the buildup of criticisms made Noem’s removal just a matter of time.

"Well, I think basically the president had no choice," Raskin said, citing revelations over the agency’s handling.

Others, like Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, believed she should never have had the job to begin with.

"The thing about Kristi Noem is that she was never qualified for that role. Nothing in her service in Congress or her background as a governor that was far away from the Southern Border ever suggested she was qualified for the role, and during her service, I think she proved that she wasn’t," Castro said.

Noem served as governor of South Dakota from 2019 to 2025.

Noem won’t be leaving the administration entirely. Instead of heading up DHS, she will now become Trump’s Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, a new coalition of countries in Latin America.

At least one Democrat believes that’s more than she deserves.

"Moving her to another location does not bring about the justice that we seek. She should be removed — not moved. This is a reckless president, and he has to be stopped. Not only should Ms. Noem be impeached, but the President of the United States should be impeached as well," Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said.

When asked about Mullin as Noem’s replacement, Democrats said they hoped he would consider operational reforms to ICE that Democrats have demanded as a condition for funding the department in 2026.

NOEM PREPS TO BATTLE HOUSE DEMS AFTER BIPARTISAN BASHING IN SENATE OVER DOGS, ICE

"My hope is that Sen. Mullin understands that the vast majority of Americans support reforms to the lawlessness we’ve seen from ICE," Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-Md., said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Republicans, for their part, applauded his selection.

"Certainly, it was the president’s prerogative who serves in his cabinet. Markwayne Mullin has been a great senator for the state of Oklahoma. He’ll make a great homeland security secretary," Rep. Russel Fry, R-S.C., said.

Fox News Digital reached out to DHS.