WATCH: MRC video blasts media for copying Democratic talking points on election law coverage

The conservative Media Research Center (MRC) released a video Wednesday blasting mainstream media for adopting Democratic talking points when reporting on various Republican-backed state voting laws.

The MRC video also slammed positive coverage of the Democrat-backed For the People Act, arguing partisan journalists had "abandoned reporting the news" and were selling the bill by claiming Democrats wanted to protect voting rights.

"The news media are supposed to be about the news, not political spin. But too much of what you see on so-called news channels these days are just cheap partisan talking points designed to push a narrative rather than to objectively inform," the MRC narrator said.

MRC: MAINSTREAM NETWORKS BLAST GOP STATE ELECTION LAWS, LARGELY IGNORE SWEEPING DEMOCRAT-BACKED ELECTIONS BILL

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, states adopted various new techniques to provide people more avenues to vote while minimizing in-person contact, although some critics called it potentially unsecure. Some examples were unattended drop boxes and increased vote-by-mail.

"So now states are moving to update their rules to make sure that only eligible voters are voting. And, of course, Democrats are claiming that these new rule changes are restrictions and suppression motivated by racist Republicans," the video said.

"Instead of calling out the Democrats for their shameless hyperbole, the news media are helping them discredit any rules aimed at making elections more secure," it added, before playing a video montage of various reporters and anchors from different networks referring to the Republican-backed bills as "voter suppression laws" and "restrictive."

"So obviously there's a pattern here and, of course, it's pretty negative in tone," the video said following the montage.

The video then compared the negative coverage of the Republican bills to positive overage of the For the People Act, which it referred to as "the Democrats' federal power grab."

"Here we have a host of election laws passed in state houses around the country by lawmakers elected by the people. For a small cadre of liberals in Washington, D.C. to override all of that on a purely party-line vote would seem extremely undemocratic, but that's not how the media are selling it. They want viewers to think that Democrats are just trying to protect voter rights," the narrator said before playing another montage of mainstream anchors and reporters claiming the bill would protect "voting access" and "voting rights."

"All of this heavy-handed coverage boils down to just another example of the whole problem with the media. That is partisan journalists have abandoned reporting the news in favor of propaganda and political advocacy. That's why viewers need to make sure that they're getting all sides of the story, not just one-sided rhetoric," he said.