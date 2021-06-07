Liberal media fumes at Joe Manchin over opposition to For the People Act, ending filibuster

Liberal media personalities are fuming at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., following his announcement that he would oppose the Democrat-backed For the People Act, as well as his opposition to ending the Senate filibuster rule.

Manchin, one of the more conservative Senate Democrats, announced his decision to break with his party in an op-ed for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, writing the bill was being pushed in "a partisan manner" and would "all but ensure partisan divisions continue to deepen."

Manchin was blasted on social media following the announcement, with liberal journalists, pundits and analysts excoriating the red-state Democrat for "being worse than a Republican," practicing "bad thinking," and calling him a "democracy killer." One writer at the far-left website The Root even compared Manchin's opposition to the bill as being opposed to a law against murder.

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid continued MSNBC's recent rampage against Manchin, calling his arguments dishonest. Manchin does support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, a far narrower piece of legislation that restores some provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote Manchin's behavior "ushers in democracy's demise."

The Atlantic's Jemele Hill racialized her criticism, calling him a "power-hungry white dude."

The For the People Act passed the House of Representatives in March on a largely party line vote, with one Democrat joining all Republicans in voting against it. The hopes of it passing the Senate as written were all but extinguished with Manchin's official opposition.

Even if the filibuster rule was removed, the Senate's 50-50 split means one Republican would have to vote with all other Democrats to pass it, with Vice President Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Under the filibuster, 11 Republicans would need to vote with all Democrats, excluding Manchin, to reach the required 60-vote threshold to end debate.

Fox News' Evie Fordham contributed to this report.