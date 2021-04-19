Network news coverage of Biden far more positive in early months: MRC study

The conservative Media Research Center found mostly cheery coverage of President Biden's first months in office in a study of network evening newscasts.

According to the MRC's analysis, the analysis found mentions of Biden were 59-percent positive from January 20 through April 9 on NBC, CBS, and ABC's nightly news shows.

The analysis found the networks dedicated particularly positive air time to Biden's massive coronavirus relief bill, which passed in Congress without Republican votes.

"The networks were even more enthused by the President’s partisan $1.9 trillion so-called COVID relief bill, which drew 120 minutes of additional coverage," the MRC writes. "Out of 67 evaluative comments we tallied, 59 of them (86%) were positive. Instead of pushing back on the White House message of the day, evening news coverage consisted of a parade of citizens happy to be receiving $1,400 checks and other benefits; we found only 29 seconds of airtime bothered to mention the exploding federal deficit or national debt, now in excess of $28 trillion."

It hasn't just been on network news. Cable media pundits and reporters have also eagerly promoted the new administration, starting on Inauguration Day.

"What a great love story between Jill Biden and Joe Biden," MSNBC far-left host Joy Reid said on Jan. 20. "It’s a wonderful story, and we haven’t had a love story in the White House in four years."

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood was just as open with his feelings.

In contrast, the MRC recalls that in the same time period in 2017 once he took office, then-President Donald Trump received 89% negative coverage.

The glowing overall coverage is despite the Biden administration often keeping the press in the dark over the situation on the U.S.-Mexico border. A record breaking amount of migrants, including thousands of unaccompanied minors, are coming across the border, overwhelming holding facilities and border patrol. Vice President Kamala Harris, appointed as Biden's "border czar," has yet to hold a press conference on how she plans to deal with the crisis.

On that topic, the MRC found 82-percent negative coverage of the new administration.