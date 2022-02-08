Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Mother of Hason Correa calls on DA Bragg to do his job or step down: 'Not interested in your social justice'

Hason Correa, a 35-year-old Army veteran, was stabbed to death in Harlem in 2018

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Madeline Brame's son, Army veteran Hason Correa, was stabbed to death in New York City in 2018. Brame, now chair of the Victims Rights Reform Council, criticizes the bail reform policy that allowed her son's killer to walk free.

Madeline Brame, mother of the slain Hason Correa, joined 'America’s Newsroom' Tuesday and spoke out against Manhattan’s liberal D.A. Alvin Bragg and the bail reform policies that allowed one of her son’s accused killers to walk free.

Correa, a 35-year-old Army veteran, was stabbed to death in Harlem in 2018. His accused killers are two brothers, their sister and a fourth man. The men remain in jail, but the woman, Mary Saunders, had her bail dropped from an original $750,000 down to $12,000. 

She is now out on bail.

NYC POLICE UNION SAYS MANHATTAN DA BRAGG ‘EMBOLDENED’ CRIMINALS, COPS ‘NOT SAFE’ AFTER BIDEN VISIT

Brame, who is now chair of the Victims Rights Reform Council, said she has reached out to Bragg on several occasions but has received no response. 

During an interview with co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, Tuesday, Brame called on Bragg to do his job and uphold the duties of his office or step down.

Mother of slain Army veteran blasts liberal bail reform Video

"Victims on top of victims. Bodies on top of bodies," she said.

"The mothers, the families of these victims care nothing about social justice theories. We care about restoring law and order to our city."

Mary Saunders, who allegedly held Correa as the men stabbed him, reportedly had her bail decreased in part because she is a mother and it was her first offense. 

EMBATTLED MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG BACKPEDALS ON CONTROVERSIAL SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES

Families of victims, however, spoke out at a Victims Rights NY PAC rally Monday. Founder Jennifer Harrison, whose boyfriend was also stabbed to death, said, "One party really wages a war on our families and victims."

Brame said she has heard from victims around the country who are concerned things will only get worse. 

FILE - Alvin Bragg, Manhattan District Attorney, speaks with supporters on election night in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

FILE - Alvin Bragg, Manhattan District Attorney, speaks with supporters on election night in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File) (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

Brame warned that Democratic leaders "accomplished a war" on the people of New York City by reducing prison time and releasing inmates while failing to invest in resources and services to provide housing and address substance abuse or mental health problems for people who were previously incarcerated.

"This has brought New York City to its knees," she said, pointing to both violent and low-level crimes. 

She noted that all crime, including assault and larceny, can be traumatizing.

"Bragg is saying that he’s not going to prosecute or charge as felonies. Those are not victimless crimes," she stressed.

